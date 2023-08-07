DA wants premier to implement SIU recommendations on scandal

The DA has raised concern over the slow progress in addressing the corruption scandal at Thembisa Hospital that involves irregular contracts with fraudulent companies.

In a statement on Monday, the DA announced its intention to challenge Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on the matter during the premier’s question time in the legislature.

The party wants to know why 10 staff members implicated in the scandal are still working at the hospital despite recommendations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to discipline them.

The officials include the deputy director of supply chain, two financial clerks, an administration clerk, a food service manager, assistant manager nursing, chief physiotherapist, physiotherapist, and a medical officer.

According to DA representative Jack Bloom, there should have been no delays in implementing disciplinary actions, as evidence is readily available in the SIU report which was released by the premier in December.

Bloom expressed expectations for Lesufi to show a commitment in implementing all the recommendations by the SIU.

He said failure to do so might be seen as dragging feet to protect certain ANC politicians who may have benefited from the alleged corruption at the hospital.

“I will be asking Lesufi why the acting head of the Gauteng health department did not act swiftly to put the implicated officials on precautionary suspension, as happened with the department’s chief financial officer and the Thembisa Hospital CEO,” said Bloom.

“Furthermore, why was the Gauteng treasury given the task of initiating discipline in this matter instead of the Gauteng health department, and why was the premier’s office not involved in speeding this up.”

Bloom argues that the enforcement of the law should not be unduly prolonged, especially considering that the SIU has already issued recommendations for appropriate action.

His strong reaction comes as Babita Deokaran’s murder trial involving five suspects was postponed at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

Deokaran was fatally shot outside her residence in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg in August 2021.

The assassination followed her alleged exposure of corruption within the Gauteng department of health, with a particular focus on the Thembisa Hospital.

Bloom expressed his frustration at the sluggish pace of progress in the murder trial.

He pointed out that Deokaran met her tragic end shortly after advocating for a halt to “possible corrupt” payments within the hospital.

