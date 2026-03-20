Dada Morero denies targeting Joburg officials amid tensions

Johannesburg Mayor, Dada Morero has pushed back against claims that he is targeting senior city officials, insisting that governance processes remain intact and free from political manipulation.

Tensions are simmering within the City of Johannesburg over the adjustment budget process. The DA claims the mayor is exerting pressure on key administrators, including the city manager and group chief financial officer.

‘Conduct remains anchored in law’

In a formal response on Friday, Morero’s office rejected the claims, describing them as misplaced and politically charged. The mayor maintains that his conduct remains anchored in law, not in vendettas.

“The Democratic Alliance’s allegations that the mayor is targeting senior officials are denied,” the statement reads, adding that all engagements with officials are guided by “legal frameworks and established governance protocols”.

‘Friction of function’

Morero positioned the friction not as factional warfare, but as the friction of function, where robust debate sharpens, rather than shatters, the machinery of municipal management.

“There are no actions driven by political motives against any senior officials,” the office said, emphasising that any concerns relating to performance or administration are dealt with through “appropriate institutional processes”.

The statement contests that there is a clear line between perception and procedure, arguing that what some interpret as interference is, in fact, oversight, the necessary tension between political leadership and administrative execution.

‘Professional and cooperative’

Crucially, the mayor sought to dispel suggestions of a breakdown in relations with the city’s top brass. Instead, he described his working relationship with both the city manager and the group CFO as “professional and cooperative”.

While acknowledging that engagements around critical matters such as the adjustment budget can be intense, Morero insisted this should not be mistaken for dysfunction.

“Discussions may sometimes be thorough… but these are part of a commitment to sound financial management,” the statement said.

‘Issues with adjustment budget’

The adjustment budget lies at the heart of the dispute lies. The process is often cloaked in numbers but driven by narratives of power, priorities, and political perception.

Morero reaffirmed that the process is being conducted within the confines of the Municipal Finance Management Act, designed to ensure transparency and inclusivity. He stressed that both political oversight and administrative expertise remain central to the process.

“The mayor affirms adherence to all relevant legislative guidelines,” the statement reads, underscoring that the process is intended to serve residents rather than political interests.

‘A stable Metro’

Despite the noise, the mayor’s office painted a picture of stability within the metro, saying governance systems functioning as intended.

“The City of Johannesburg continues to operate stably,” the statement said, pointing to ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional integrity and maintain service delivery.

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