Dali Mpofu’s son walks free after case was not placed on roll

The son of prominent politician and legal eagle advocate Dali Mpofu got away scot-free after his kidnapping and common robbery case was not placed on the court roll by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The matter was not placed on the court roll because his girlfriend withdrew the charges against him.

Mpofu’s son was expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of kidnapping and common robbery after he allegedly kept his girlfriend against her will at his place in the affluent Johannesburg suburb Parkwood when she visited him last Wednesday.

Mpofu’s son also allegedly took his girlfriend’s cellphone by force when she was at his place. He was arrested on Thursday and detained at Rosebank police station.

Case not placed on the court roll

Mpofu’s son, whose identity is known to Sunday World, cannot be named because he was never formally charged in a court of law.

The girlfriend’s name is also known to Sunday World.

On Monday, a court official who is close to the case said Mpofu’s son’s case was not placed on the court roll because his girlfriend withdrew the charges against him.

The court official cannot be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

“The matter has not been placed on the roll because the complainant withdrew the charges against him.

“She told police that she never intended to open a case against him in the first place. She said she went to the police so that they could help her get her cellphone back from the suspect.

“She was advised by police to get a protection order, and she said she will not get one because her boyfriend is not violent,” said the court official who preferred to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

Victim kept against her will

Meanwhile, Sunday World exclusively reported at the weekend that Mpofu’s son had been arrested for kidnapping and common robbery.

According to the police report seen by Sunday World, the girlfriend escaped the alleged clutches of Mpofu’s son in the wee hours of Thursday morning, according to the police report.

“The suspect kept the victim against her will at the suspect’s house, after the victim visited him on February 19, 2025 and [the suspect] also took her cellphone forcefully.

“The victim managed to escape at 01:00am on the 20th of February 2025 and requested the security to notify the police, who arrived and took the suspect to the station to open the case,” reads the police report.

The report stated that Mpofu’s son was detained at Rosebank police station. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident.

“The suspect is arrested and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, 24 February 2025, on a charge of kidnapping and common robbery,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Dating for seven months

On Friday afternoon, Sunday World visited Mpofu’s son’s place, where the alleged incident took place, and found a man who lives on the property.

The man, who is a friend of Mpofu’s son, declined to comment.

One of the neighbours said this about Mpofu’s son: “I hate what he did. People who did what he did should be hanged. But there are always two sides to a story.”

The neighbour did not want to specify what Mpofu’s son did that warranted him to be “hanged”.

Sunday World understands that Mpofu’s son and his girlfriend have been dating for seven months and enjoy frequenting Nova Bar, a popular local pub, restaurant, and entertainment spot in Malanshof, Randburg.

