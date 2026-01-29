Dalindyebo is a traitor, says Fikile Mbalula of king’s bromance with Israel

ANC administration boss Fikile “Vutha” Mbalula has lambasted the controversial AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, for his spirited bromance with the state of Israel, which stands accused of committing a genocide against the people of Palestine.

The secretary-general slammed Dalindyebo for “betraying” the solidarity South Africa has always had towards the people of Israel.

Among his controversial moves, Dalindyebo has welcomed aid from the Israeli Embassy in South Africa to the people of Mthatha, where most of AbaThembu are found.

E Cape premier also condemned king

For that, Dalindyebo has come under fire from Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who was blindsided by the developments, which he cursed for circumventing established diplomatic protocols and processes.

This is not the first time Dalindyebo is in bed with the Israelites, having also visited that country last year in his own flesh, which got him in trouble with the EFF that terminated his membership.

Now the ANC has added fuel to the fire. It is condemning the erratic self-proclaimed pot-smoking king of AbaThembu for choosing to be a black sheep.

Mbalula said it was more embarrassing that with the liberation struggle credentials, like Dalindyebo, whose late father, King Sabata Dalindyebo, was also a respected liberation struggle fighter, can fall off so badly from political consciousness.

If such a posture came from people who are known liberals historically, such as Action SA leader Herman Mashaba, said Mbalula, it would be easy to forgive. Not from someone from an esteemed royal family with serious liberation struggle credentials.

Worse still, charged Mbalula, Dalindyebo fought passionately against the oppression of the native people of South Africa during apartheid. But he is not aligned with the oppressor of the people of Palestine, that is, Israel.

Betrayal of Palestinians

“We do not support Israel as the ANC. And obviously what the king (Dalindyebo) did was the betrayal of our solidarity with the Palestinians,” said Mbalula.

“And doing it arrogantly and blatantly like that is unbelievable. Especially from somebody who comes from a struggle background who himself was in exile. And whose father was a stalwart of our movement and liberation struggle. He simply forgets all of that and sides with a state that kills people.

“It would be something else if the king goes to Israel and goes to Palestine. But to insult the course of the Palestinians is a betrayal. And nobody must take it lightly,” Mbalula drilled the nail further into Dalindyebo’s head.

Insult to struggle credentials

“It is disappointing. For somebody who has fought for freedom today to be on the side of those oppressing others. And not to at least take a neutral stance and say ‘I talk to everybody and want them to talk about peace’. That would be reasonable.

“But to take a stance and scorn the struggle of the Palestinian is a betrayal on the part of the King. So, if he insults me, it is fine. But he must know we abhor that kind of behaviour from a person like him. If it was Herman Mashaba or someone from the DA, I would not be shocked. But not him with such struggle credentials. No!”

