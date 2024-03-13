‘Dangerous’ mayor’s bodyguards are scared for their lives

Bodyguards of controversial Matjhabeng mayor Thanduxolo Khalipha say they are in hiding, fearing for their lives.

After one of them allegedly suffered an assault from the mayor a fortnight ago in Kutlwanong township in the Free State, Khalipha’s protectors, Frank Moreroa and Sphamandla Msomi, went into hiding.

The incident is said to have occurred during a meeting at Kutlwanong High School, when members of the community attacked Khalipha and other council members.

Sunday World published the story about the alleged attack on Moreroa.

It was claimed at the time that Khalipha had told him and Msomi to “fuck off” if they did not want to continue working for him.

Bodyguards have left the province

According to Moreroa, he was afraid for his life because he had no idea what action Khalipha would take next against him.

“Since I have opened a case of assault against Thanduxolo [Khalipha], he has not been arrested,” said Moreroa.

“He had been calling me on my phone, but I am scared to talk to him as I don’t know what he wants to say to me.

“I left Welkom, and I am hiding in another province as I don’t want him and his people to know about my whereabouts.

“I am scared that something bad will happen to me. That guy is very dangerous, and he is highly connected politically.”

Msomi also disclosed to Sunday World that he was also hiding in another province.

He said he left Free State after witnessing Moreroa’s alleged assault by Khalipha, who allegedly slapped him four times on the day of the incident.

“Khalipha and his people had been calling me to come back to work, but I refused. I told them that my safety was compromised,” Msomi said.

“If he can assault a person whom I found working for him, who is also older than me, what is he going to do with me?

“He is violent, and I don’t want to risk my life by going back to Welkom. He should be arrested and go to court to explain why he assaulted Moreroa and insulted us.”

Police are investigating

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a spokesman for the Free State police, stated that not all offences call for an arrest by the authorities.

“The investigation into the common assault case is complete, and the commander has referred the case to the director of public prosecution to decide whether to prosecute or not,” Makhele said.

“The matter is being investigated at the provincial office; that’s how serious we regard it.

The Sunday World reported that Khalipha blamed his bodyguards for failing to stand up for him when the community pelted him with rocks and chased him away.

His vehicle was also hit with a brick, which shattered the back window.

