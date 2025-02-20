‘Dangerous to conduct baptism following days of heavy downpours’

Residents of Gauteng are urged not to visit rivers or dams due to the rising water levels caused by this week’s heavy rainfall.

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has expressed concern about the influx of residents in most of the city’s river streams, including Juskei, Olifantsvlei, and Klipvalley, to conduct baptism and cleansing rituals.

According to Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the city’s EMS, the warning is to prevent drowning incidents and situations where people or congregants could be swept away while performing the baptism rituals.

Congregants and those performing rituals

“Most of our rivers in the area are full. And this is due to the disruptive rainfall that has been falling in Johannesburg over the past five days. We are pleading with them to stay away from these rivers. It is dangerous, and they might be swept away as they perform these rituals,” said Mulaudzi.

In 2022, more than 30 congregants were swept away by flash floods while conducting a baptism ceremony. A total of 15 of them died, including children.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Pretoria, a tornado destroyed multiple buildings, cars, and other properties on Tuesday.

Several of the buildings in a complex sustained significant damage, particularly on the upper floors.

Tshwane residential complex torn by wind, rain

A residential complex on Veda Street close to Enkeldoorn Street was badly affected. The strong winds knocked down external geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets. Most of the units’ structures were left vulnerable to the rain.

This led to the temporary closure of the well-known Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane. According to Lindela Mashigo, the City of Tshwane’s spokesperson, the nature reserve was closed from Wednesday. It would remain closed until further notice.

On the other hand, rescue teams have been sent to the North West province. The village of Gelukspan’s residents have been left stranded in homes encircled by rushing water as the region is devastated by intense rains.

