Daredevils to hit the streets in Speedos in fight against prostate cancer

The annual event that sees streets, office parks, and schools around South Africa turn purple as brave men hit the streets dressed only in Speedos and sneakers is back, and it’s taking place in a couple of days. This daring event has become a powerful way to start important health conversations.

The Hollard Daredevil Run has been sparking conversations about male cancers for 16 years, while also generating funds to support awareness campaigns and expand access to screening through the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Association of South Africa.

Make the ballsiest move and save a life

Nationally, purple Speedos with catchy slogans are being couriered to those who have entered. As excitement mounts ahead of the run, taking place in two weeks’ time next Friday on October 31. Thousands of brave men have already registered for this year’s Hollard Daredevil Run. And it’s time to make your ballsiest move yet as registrations close soon!

Last year, R1-million in funds was raised, with more than 6, 000 participants and runners in over 400 locations nationally. Insurance giant Hollard is aiming to double the funds raised this year so that more men’s lives can be saved.

“Hollard is committed to driving positive change, creating awareness around prostate and testicular cancers. Which is why we’ve continued to grow the Daredevil Run year after year. And set ambitious, bold goals alongside CANSA and the Prostate Cancer Foundation,” said Hazel Chimhandamba, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Hollard.

Significant impact

“The purple Speedos with the awareness-raising slogans on them are a powerful symbol. A symbol of what happens when men are daring and brave enough to save a life — sometimes, even their own. It makes a significant impact when everyone comes together for the Hollard Daredevil Run. Whether they participate by running as well as by donating through the BackaBuddy programme.”

Entries for the 2025 Hollard Daredevil Run are available for R180 through Ticketpro until October 28. This includes the courier of a registration pack and a complimentary purple Speedo. Men and boys in Johannesburg will still be able to enter on the day at Zoo Lake until 14h30. But entries are limited and selling fast.

Participants countrywide are encouraged to check for updates on the Hollard Daredevil Run Facebook page. Information available is about where national runs are taking place. Joining a crowd always adds to the fun and impact of the event.

