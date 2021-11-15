DA’s oldest, youngest councillors ready to change people’s lives

Johannesburg- The DA is home to both the youngest and oldest councillors in the country. By anyone’s standard, the ripe age of 83 would automatically rule one out for public office – but not for Dave Adams.

Adams, an octogenarian who has been re-elected to office as DA PR councillor at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma municipality, has been in the council chamber for more than 17 years.

He told Sunday World that despite his age, he still had a clear and sharp mind.

“For me age is nothing but a number. I still have the energy and the drive and that is why in the previous term I was serving in the exco [executive committee]. People are always amazed at how mobile and active I remain despite of my age.

“I drive myself to council meetings and whenever I have to visit members of the community and my constituency,” said Adam.

The resident of Himeville said both black and white communities believed in his abilities, which made him to conti-nuously receive the nod of approval.

“I always strive for service delivery and I’m always visible in my community. The residents acknowledge this, and they give me their endorsement. I have the legs to carry me for the next few years.”

Adam was born in Scotland and moved to South Africa in 1968 for work purposes. He later established his own enterprises. In 2002, after some time in the private sector, he retired and joined the world of politics hoping to make a meaningful contribution.

The Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma municipality is under the Harry Gwala district municipality and is located in southwest KwaZulu-Natal. It includes Greater Kokstad, uMzimkhulu and uBuhlebezwe municipalities.

In Gauteng, a 20-year-old Carletonville-born politician has become the youngest ward councillor-elect for Merafong local municipality in the province.

Carl Steenekamp stood as a councillor candidate for the DA in the mining town during the local government elections and emerged victorious.

Steenekamp, who matriculated at Hoërskool Fochville in 2019, told Sunday World that he had been enthusiastic about politics since he was 13.

“I also believe this country is on the path of a death spiral with corruption and unsound policies,” he said.

“As a liberal and a strong believer of individual rights, property rights, the rule of law and a market-based economy, I believe that it is my civic duty to help in pursuing liberal policies under those values, which are the only way forward to achieving real redress and stopping corruption.”

Steenekamp said his priority as a councillor would be to lobby for better financial spending in council and advocate for good governance better services to the people.

“In 2018 and 2021, Merafong was included in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs list of municipalities in financial distress.

“Merafong had lost R50-million to the VBS Bank scandal and the municipality’s last two audits were unqualified. A proper change in financial accountability is absolutely needed, and I will help fight for that.

“If there is better financial spending, then other services like water provision, maintenance and upgrading of electricity substations, refuse removal, among others, will be done more efficiently. Everything boils down to finances,” he said.

According to Independent Electoral Commission data, 398 people in the age band 20-29 were elected as councillors in the recently concluded elections, while just four over the age of 80 got the nod. All in all, 9 473 councillors were elected into office across the country.

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Authors



Sandile Motha,



Bongani Mdakane