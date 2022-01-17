Daveyton pupil ‘traumatized’ after witnessing murder-suicide

Johannesburg- A 17-year-old Daveyton pupil who witnessed the killing of his friend at the hands of their mutual friend on Wednesday is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, his grandmother told Sunday World.

News this week that a Grade 10 pupil at Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg shot and killed another pupil before taking his own life sent shockwaves across the country.

It later emerged that the incident did not take place at the school’s premises.

Sunday World understands 15-year-old Zukiso Majola shot his schoolmate, Njabulo Ndhlebe, 15, in the ear, fatally wounding him.

He then turned the gun on himself.

The murder-suicide took place in the presence of their friend, who cannot be named.

The witness’s grandmother, NomaAmen Kraai, said her grandson was still traumatised by the incident and has not spoken about it.

“My grandson is not coping well about what happened and he is still in a state of shock. I am taking him for counselling on Monday to help him to deal with his trauma,” she said.

“I cannot say more about this incident as he is still in shock. He needs our support to pull through as the deceased were his best friends.”

The boys’ schoolmates told Sunday World that they are still shocked as they knew Majola and Ndhlebe to be close friends who were inseparable.

“Both Zukiso and Njabulo and the other guy who ran were known as the three musketeers who would be seen together during the school break and they would go across the freeway to eat their lunch at Zukiso’s place,” a pupil, who asked not to be named, said.

“Basically, what transpired on that fateful Wednesday brought tears to us. We will remember them for their jovial mood, as they used to crack jokes when they were with us,” the pupil said.

Majola’s neighbour, who also spoke on condition of anonymity said Majola was a respectful boy.

Another neighbour described Majola as a well-mannered child who was focused on his school work.

“This incident shocked us in a big way. We don’t know how he got hold of that gun and why it was not locked in a safe. It is a puzzle,” the neighbour said.

Majola’s family refused to speak about the incident as they said that they are still in mourning.

Sunday World was unable to locate Ndhlebe’s family, who reportedly lives in Etwatwa.

There have been conflicting reports on how Majola ended up with the gun that led to the tragic events of the day.

“We have opened a case of murder and inquest in this regard. Our investigations are still underway,” Gauteng police spokesperson colonel Dimakatso Sello said,

A memorial service of Majola and Ndhlebe will be held at Lesiba Secondary School on Tuesday.

