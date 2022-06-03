Dead body discovered underneath classroom in Alexandra

A dead body has been found underneath a mobile classroom in at M.C Weiler Primary School in Alexandra.

Gauteng Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the body was discovered by learners when they were playing during break on Thursday.

“We wish to confirm that learners from M.C Weiler Primary school discovered what is alleged to be a human body underneath a mobile classroom within school premises. It was during school break between 11 in the morning when learners allegedly went to fetch a soccer ball that was underneath the Grade 5A classroom,” said Mabona.

The pupils immediately alerted the teachers about the body and the school’s management called the police, who removed the body.

Mabona said the department dispatched their Pyscho-Social Unit to provide counseling and trauma support for all affected learners and staff.

“While we await further reports from the police regarding this matter, learning at the school will continue with necessary Pyscho-Social support,” he added.

This is the third tragic incident in the schools of the Gauteng province in a space of a week.

