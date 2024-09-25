Dead woman found under rubble of gutted Midrand complex

The search and rescue team of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) has located a woman’s body in Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand.

This is the first fatality to be recovered following a fire that destroyed the property late on Tuesday night.

Numerous occupants of the residential complex were given alternative housing following the regrettable incident.

According to reports, the Mafadi Property-owned building has 130 apartments.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, Sunday World is aware that all displaced residents have been given alternate accommodations.

According to Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo, the body was discovered buried beneath debris and the roof material that had collapsed during the fire incidents.

“The body of the female was recovered just before noon on Wednesday, said Khumalo”, adding that the deceased has been identified.

Firefighting operations were completed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to Khumalo.

One person admitted to the hospital

On Wednesday morning, Khumalo first stated that fire inspectors were investigating the scene.

“One resident sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital; no deaths have been reported at the moment,” Khumalo said earlier in the day.

When questioned about the fire incident, the receptionist at Mafadi Property, who Sunday World contacted, was hesitant to provide information

The receptionist, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the incident was being investigated and that the company was unsure of the fire’s cause.

She claimed she was not allowed to disclose the number of people who resided in the building when questioned.

Sunday World has contacted Nthatisi Modingoane, a spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg, about the issue and other claims, like that the property was converted from a commercial to a residential complex.

