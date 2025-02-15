Deadline for new Sassa cards extended to March 20

The deadline for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries to swop their Sassa Gold Card for the Postbank Black Card has been extended from February 28 to March 20 2025.

This was announced on Friday by the Ministers of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, and Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, in a joint press release.

Response to concerns by beneficiaries

“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations from our social grant beneficiaries. And we trust that this extension will provide much needed time for grant recipients.

“We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure that they change to the Postbank Black Card as soon as they can. And do so well ahead of the 20 March 2025 deadline,” the ministers said.

They emphasised that grant payments will continue as usual, even after the March 20 deadline.

If beneficiaries have not exchanged their cards by then, their grants will still be paid. However, they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds.

More human capacity to facilitate migration

The two departments and entities are working together to add more human capacity. They are also working with retailers to increase the number of sites across the country. This to make sure that beneficiaries are assisted in swopping their cards as efficiently as possible.

Mobile offices will also be dispatched to rural areas to ensure as many people are assisted as possible.

“We will monitor the process closely and will receive daily updates as to how the process is going. This so that we are able to respond quickly to any further issues that may arise.

Those who miss the deadline will still be paid

“Furthermore, the 20th of March deadline marks the date when the Sassa Gold Cards will stop working. Not the last day to apply for the new card. After the 20th of March, beneficiaries will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank Black Cards,” the ministers said.

The two departments are also working with community leaders and local authorities to share clear information and offer assistance where needed.

“Making sure that beneficiaries are able to swop their old gold Sassa cards as easily as possible is our priority. And we will update the public regularly,” the statement read.

SAnews.gov.za

