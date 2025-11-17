Deadly car crashes claim over 10 lives on Free State roads over the weekend

Three people have died following a collision between two vehicles on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo in the early hours of Monday morning.

The tragic accident has pushed the number of people who died on the Free State roads to 13 at the weekend.

According to provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Sipho Towa, three more people sustained injuries and were transported to Botshabelo Hospital for treatment.

Monday’s crash comes just two days after 10 people lost their lives in a collision involving a bus and a truck on the same stretch of road on Saturday.

The crash injured 30 more passengers, sending six to hospitals for treatment, five with moderate injuries, and 19 with minor injuries.

The investigation into the accident’s cause is underway, according to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“The impact prompted a full emergency response, with paramedics, fire services, and law enforcement officials attending to the scene, and tragically, 10 people sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

“Crash reconstruction experts were sent to the scene to determine the exact cause of the collision.”

EMS crews on high alert

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg EMS has urged motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving and extend the safe following distance to avoid accidents due to the severe weather.

Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for the EMS, said residents in low-lying areas, especially informal settlements, need to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities.

“Faith-based organisations are urged to avoid visiting river streams to conduct baptism and cleansing rituals, as most of our river streams are full to prevent drowning incidents.

“We have activated our disaster management monitoring teams in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg, and all our fire stations are fully operational, together with our aquatic rescue unit, ready to respond to all water-related emergencies,” said Mulaudzi.

READ MORE: Twenty-two lives lost in deadly road crashes across South Africa this week

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content