Deadly shootings continue in ganglands of Cape Town

Police came under fire when they responded to “shots fired” at Lotus Park on the Cape Flats yesterday.

Earlier, residents had reported that gangs were exchanging fire in the escalating warfare that has engulfed Grassy Park in the recent past.

Officers had to take cover while awaiting backup

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the responding officers took cover and called for backup which later flooded into the area.

The backup included the Cape Town metro police K9 unit.

She said in the aftermath, three suspected gang members were injured in the crossfire, one fatally.

Potelwa said the scene of the original shooting police were responding to was in Dove Road. Later gang members moved across a field to Erica Way where they continued to battle each other.

Five killed in Philippi East

About 12 hours earlier on Friday night five men including brothers had been shot then burned in their car in Philippi East.

Asked if these incidents were linked, Potelwa said the information police had at that moment was that they were not.

She said in Philippi, the killings were extortion related while the Lotus Park incident was gang warfare.

“Obviously there is more that detectives know but can’t share with the public yet that has led them to this conclusion,” she said.

She also said police were not ready to reveal the identities of the deceased, two were brothers. “Save to say two brothers are among the dead.”