News

Deadly shootings continue in ganglands of Cape Town

By Sunday World
Gang wars continue to disrupt life on the Cape Flats.
Police came under fire when they responded to “shots fired” at Lotus Park on the Cape Flats yesterday. 
 
Earlier, residents had reported that gangs were exchanging fire in the escalating warfare that has engulfed Grassy Park in the recent past.
Officers had to take cover while awaiting backup
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the responding officers took cover and called for backup which later flooded into the area.
 
The backup included the Cape Town metro police K9 unit.
 
She said in the aftermath, three suspected gang members were injured in the crossfire, one fatally.
 
Potelwa said the scene of the original shooting police were responding to was in Dove Road. Later gang members moved across a field to Erica Way where they continued to battle each other.
Five killed in Philippi East
About 12 hours earlier on Friday night five men including brothers had been shot then burned in their car in Philippi East.
 
Asked if these incidents were linked, Potelwa said the information police had at that moment was that they were not.
 
She said in Philippi, the killings were extortion related while the Lotus Park incident was gang warfare.
 
“Obviously there is more that detectives know but can’t share with the public yet that has led them to this conclusion,” she said.
 
She also said police were not ready to reveal the identities of the deceased, two were brothers. “Save to say two brothers are among the dead.”
Birthday party shooter sentenced to 53 years

On Friday,  Kirk Daniels (30) was sentenced 53 years in prison for two murders, one attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm as well as bullets.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Daniels had appeared in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court. The court found him guilty on November 6 last year.


Three witnesses testified he was the shooter in the April 19 2019 birthday party killing.

Back then around 18:20, revellers at a Garcia Street, Tafelsig, party were surprised when a man opened fire on them. The shooter would later be identified as Daniels. 

Two died, one survived

He said two men were fatally wounded, one survived his serious injuries.

Anti-gang detectives quickly linked Daniels to the shooting and he was arrested.

Later the case was later withdrawn in 2021 when witnesses refused to testify for fear of reprisals. Daniesl was released. However he was again arrested for possession of an illegal firearm.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the anti-gang unit was able to convince the murder case witnesses to testify against Daniels and the case was re-enrolled. 

Daniels was sentenced to eight years for attempted murder, 15 years each for the murders, 10 years for the possession of an illegal firearm and five years for the possession of ammunition.

Investigating officer lauded

Van Wyk said Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Advocate Thembisile Patekile welcomed the conviction and sentencing.

Patekile commended Schuurman for his meticulous investigation and the prosecutors for their successful prosecution.

Van Wyk said Schuurman worked day and night to build a water-tight case.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.