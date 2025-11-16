Death at Limpopo rehab centre: family demands justice after alleged assault

The family of 22-year-old Thato Dikgwatlheng who died at the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre (HOARC) in Segwashi village outside Polokwane is accusing the facility’s management of negligence and demanding justice.

In an emotional interview with Sunday World, Thato’s father, Pule Dikgwatlheng, said his son, had been mentally and physically well—aside from alcohol abuse—when he was admitted to the centre on October 12.

“But I was taken aback hardly three weeks later, on November 3, when the rehab called to say Thato was not well,” Pule recalled. “Shortly after, while I was still trying to digest that news, another call came telling me that my boy was no more. I regret the day I sent my boy there.”

Early grave

The distraught father said the centre claimed Thato died at Mankweng Hospital, but the hospital allegedly informed him that the patient had already died before arrival.

“That was when I decided to hire a private investigator,” he said. “We discovered that Thato and other patients were severely assaulted by the security detail at rehab.”

“When I sent my boy to the rehabilitation centre, I never knew that I was sending him to his early grave. I regret the day I took that decision,” said the heartbroken father of four.

Dikgwatlheng, a 51-year-old lecturer at the University of South Africa, said his son, Thato, had been slowly becoming addicted to alcohol and was increasingly in the company of bad friends, whom he often brought home.

“As a respected family that lives by good morals, Thato’s lifestyle was becoming uncontrollable, and even our neighbours in the suburb began referring to him as a ‘nyaope boy’. It was embarrassing for us,” Dikgwatlheng explained, recalling the reasons that led them to seek professional help.

Centre came highly recommended

He chose HOARC over other rehab facilities because of its supposedly “good reputation” after having admitted and helped professional footballers such as Lerato Chabangu and Kgaugelo Sekgotha, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs players, respectively.

“I guess I was wrong about the rehab centre, and the fact that there are some doubts about its legality is a slap on the face. I hope the death of my son under those circumstances will help other parents be very selective whenever they are looking for rehab centres to help their loved ones,” added Dikgwatlheng.

Denial, the other side of the story

HOARC owner Watson Luandi denied allegations that Thato died at the centre.

“The patient fell ill, and we contacted the family to inform them before and after his death,” Luandi said. He also alleged that the family never provided the patient’s previous medical records.

However, according to police investigations by the Haenertsburg SAPS, the incident unfolded on 3 November at around 10am when Thato and four other patients escaped from the rehabilitation centre.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a security officer traced them and brought them back to the facility.

“On their arrival, they were allegedly assaulted with all sorts of objects, and as a result sustained serious injuries. Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to the injuries on the scene. The survivors were transported to hospital,” he said.

Ledwaba added that on 12 November 2025, a joint operation by Haenertsburg detectives, Mopani High Patrol and the Mopani Tracking Team led to the arrest of five suspects linked to charges of murder and assault GBH. The centre was also found to be operating illegally.

A sixth suspect, the owner of the facility, was later arrested. The suspects are expected to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 November 2025.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrests and issued a stern warning to operators of unregistered rehabilitation centres.

