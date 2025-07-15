Death of ex-Ukhozi FM presenter Dr Simon Gumbi mourned

The South African Christian community and gospel music industry are reeling from the loss of revered evangelist and former Ukhozi FM presenter, Dr Simon “SD” Gumbi, who passed away on Monday evening.

Gumbi died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness.

Known for his iconic phrase Usekhona uAmen, Gumbi was a beloved figure, celebrated for his passionate sermons on Ukhozi FM’s popular programme Unkulunkulu Nomuntu Omusha.

His family confirmed his passing through a live video on his official Facebook page, noting that he had been using a wheelchair following a leg amputation.

Pastor Nhlapo, the son of Gumbi, announced the sombre news.

“I am saddened to notify and announce officially from the family that the general of our time, Dr Moyeni Simon Gumbi, has gone to be with the Lord this evening on the 14th of July 2025 after a long illness,” said Nhlapo.

“We are serving a living God. He has given us a wonderful Jesus; we are so grateful that the man of God has died in the Lord. He has fought a good fight.”

Announcement leaves Ndlozi shattered

The family stated that further announcements regarding memorial service arrangements would be shared in due course.

Prominent figures from across South Africa have expressed their grief through tributes.

Former EFF official Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to social media to honour Gumbi’s legacy.

“I have received the most devastating news. Dr SD Gumbi has passed on. Death is so greedy, though. My heart is shattered,” wrote Ndlozi.

“And yet, he will insist that he has gone to be with the Lord. May his loving wife be comforted, as well as his children and close relatives. Above all, the whole body of Christ. Usehambile uAmen.”

The acclaimed gospel music group Joyous Celebration also paid a tribute.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pastor Dr SD Gumbi, a true giant of faith, a passionate evangelist, and a father to many in ministry,” the group said.

“He has fought a good fight; he has finished the race; he has kept the faith.”

Gumbi’s ministry touched countless lives, and his legacy as a spiritual leader and broadcaster continues to resonate within South Africa’s Christian community.

