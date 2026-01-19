Death toll in Vanderbijilpark scholar transport crash increases to 13

The total number of deaths in the horrific Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash has risen to 13.

The increase in the official death toll was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, stating that one of the critically injured learners later died while receiving medical treatment.

An earlier statement had stated that 12 children have died, while three learners sustained critical injuries and were rushed to local hospitals.

Mabona emphasised that investigations are ongoing in the matter. It is believed that the scholar transport collided with a side tipper truck and the scholar transport driver is also hospitalised.

“The Gauteng Department of Education wished to confirm that the death toll in the tragic scholar transport incident that occurred on Monday, 19 January 2026, in Vanderbijlpark has risen to 13 learners.

“At the time of issuing the earlier statement, 12 learner fatalities had been confirmed. A further learner has since succumbed to injuries, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,” said Mabona.

Matome Chiloane, Gauteng Education MEC, described the day as tragic for the department and Gauteng. He sent out condolences to the bereaved families, calling for vigilance on the roads.

“It is a really tragic day for us as the department and the province. We extend our deepest condolences to the learners, families, and school communities affected. We call for greater vigilance when it comes to scholar transports, particularly private scholar transports,” said Chiloane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent out his condolences. He noted that the accident happened on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission published the scholar transport report in North West.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets and we must do all we can – from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars – to protect learners,” said Ramaphosa.

