Death toll in Wedela tavern shooting rises to 18

The death toll from a tavern shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another victim died in hospital, South African police said on Monday.

The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, west of Johannesburg.

READ: Police hunt suspects after 27 killed in two separate shootings

Police said in a statement that four of those killed had so far been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.

They are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to get clear pictures of them. One line of inquiry is that the incident was part of a turf war between the heavily armed gangs that control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities are also investigating another weekend shooting near Cape Town in which 10 people were killed.

READ: Manhunt launched after 11 killed in Durban’s KwaMakhutha

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