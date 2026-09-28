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Death toll in Wedela tavern shooting rises to 18

By Reuters
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Emergency personnel cordon off an area with burnt vehicles at a tavern shooting site in Wedela township.
Emergency personnel cordon off an area next to burnt vehicles at the site of a deadly shooting at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg, South Africa, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Oupa Nkosi

The death toll from a tavern shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another victim died in hospital, South African police said on Monday.

The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, west of Johannesburg.

READ: Police hunt suspects after 27 killed in two separate shootings

Police said in a statement that four of those killed had so far been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.

They are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to get clear pictures of them. One line of inquiry is that the incident was part of a turf war between the heavily armed gangs that control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities are also investigating another weekend shooting near Cape Town in which 10 people were killed.

READ: Manhunt launched after 11 killed in Durban’s KwaMakhutha

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  • The death toll from a tavern shooting near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another victim died in hospital.
  • The shooting occurred late on Saturday in Wedela township, west of Johannesburg, with suspects using AK-47 rifles.
  • Four of the victims have been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.
  • Police are searching for the perpetrators and have obtained clear pictures of the suspects.
  • The incident may be related to a turf war between heavily armed gangs controlling the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.
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The death toll from a tavern shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg has risen to 18 after another victim died in hospital, South African police said on Monday.

The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, west of Johannesburg.

READ: Police hunt suspects after 27 killed in two separate shootings

Police said in a statement that four of those killed had so far been identified: two South Africans and two nationals of Lesotho.

They are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to get clear pictures of them. One line of inquiry is that the incident was part of a turf war between the heavily armed gangs that control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities are also investigating another weekend shooting near Cape Town in which 10 people were killed.

READ: Manhunt launched after 11 killed in Durban's KwaMakhutha

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