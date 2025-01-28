Death toll rises to 13 after more SA soldiers die in DRC war

A fierce battle with the M23 rebels in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed the lives of four more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers on Monday.

The most recent round of fatalities increased the number of SANDF members killed in the DRC to 13 in just three days.

Nine SANDF soldiers were killed on Friday following two days of intense combat with the M23 rebels.

According to a media statement by SANDF national spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, the four SANDF soldiers were slain on Monday close to Goma Airport.

Caught in the crossfire

“Following an exchange of mortar bomb between the FARDC, Congolese Defence Force and

the M23 rebel militia on Monday, January 27, 2025, near Goma Airport, where the SANDF base is located, three members of the SANDF were caught in the crossfire and were killed,” said Dlamini.

“The M23 rebels launched several mortar bombs in the direction of Goma Airport, which

landed in the SANDF base, and this resulted in the SANDF losing three members.

“Furthermore, the SANDF is also saddened to announce that one of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries.”

According to Dlamini, the remaining wounded members are still being treated at the Goma Level 3 Hospital.

“The SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the United

Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and SADC

Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC).

“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Maj-Gen [retired] Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe,

together with the acting secretary for defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the chief of the

SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, sent their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family,” added Dlamini.

Viral video on social media criticised

Dlamini denied rumours that the SANDF soldiers turned themselves in to the M23 rebels.

He explained: “The South African National Defence Force has noted with concern the widespread circulation of a video on social media accompanied by misleading claims suggesting that SANDF forces surrendered to M23 rebels.

“We wish to set the record straight. The footage in question depicts a white flag raised, which is an outcome of discussions between the opposing fighting forces to agree on a truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and injured in the vicinity of our base.

“This will also open the route for our troops to access medical facilities. This is common practice in any war. Let members of the public not be alarmed by a video clip and its meaning.

“The SANDF remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the MONUSCO and SAMIDRC.”

