‘Decoy Bentley’ blindsided SIU investigators trailing Mpumalanga dealership in Tembisa Hospital saga

A luxury car dealership in Mpumalanga is suspected to have possibly staged a smoke-and-mirrors act for investigators probing the explosive Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal by displaying a different Bentley while the vehicle sought by the Special Investigating Unit had already disappeared.

The dramatic development emerged after SIU investigators descended on Omar Motor Den in Emalahleni armed with a Special Tribunal order authorising the seizure of a Bentley Continental GT linked to businessman Hangwani Maumela.

Wrong Bentley in showroom

But when investigators arrived, the Bentley parked on the showroom floor allegedly turned out not to be the restrained vehicle at the centre of the corruption probe.

“The SIU has not found the Bentley. Omar Motor Den has admitted that they sold the car,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said in an update on Friday. “The Bentley on the dealership floor is not the vehicle under investigation by the SIU.”

The bizarre twist has now intensified questions about whether investigators were deliberately misled while trying to recover an asset linked to one of South Africa’s biggest public healthcare corruption investigations.

The Bentley forms part of the widening “Tembisa Hospital Capture” probe involving allegations that politically connected syndicates looted public healthcare funds through questionable procurement contracts.

Earlier this week, the Special Tribunal granted urgent contempt and seizure orders against Omar Motor Den and its owner, Yusuf Omar, after the SIU accused the dealership of unlawfully dealing with a restrained asset.

Bentley under preservation order

The anti-corruption unit alleged that the Bentley remained under a preservation order issued on September 29, 2025, but continued changing hands through multiple entities despite court restrictions.

According to investigators, the vehicle moved between the MHR Maumela Family Trust, DriveTime Auto CC, Omar Motor Den and Khonile Trading Enterprise CC between 2018 and 2026.

The SIU previously alleged that Omar Motor Den failed to disclose that the Bentley was in its possession when preservation papers were served in October last year.

Now the dealership faces mounting legal pressure after allegedly admitting that the restrained vehicle had already been sold.

“They have until Tuesday, 09 June 2026, to supply the SIU’s curator with documents of the sale, ownership of the vehicle, and its whereabouts,” the SIU said.

Investigators want full paper trail

Investigators are demanding the full paper trail behind the luxury car, including proof of sale, payment records and details about where the missing Bentley is currently located.

The Special Tribunal has meanwhile summoned Yusuf Omar and Omar Motor Den to appear on July 3 to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court.

The Tribunal may impose imprisonment, punitive sanctions and further legal penalties if the contempt allegations are upheld.

The court has already ordered the respondents to pay legal costs, with Yusuf Omar held personally liable.

The Bentley drama has become one of the most symbolic strands of the broader Tembisa Hospital scandal, where investigators allege public healthcare money meant for struggling hospitals flowed instead into luxury lifestyles, elite networks and high-end assets.

The scandal erupted after slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged suspicious payments linked to Gauteng health procurement shortly before her assassination in 2021.

Since then, the SIU has uncovered what it describes as extensive corruption and maladministration tied to procurement at Tembisa Hospital.

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