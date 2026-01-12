Defence force sergeant nabbed for assaulting elderly Limpopo man

A 42-year-old member of the South African National Defence Force is due to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The suspect, a sergeant stationed at the Vuwani Military Base, was arrested on Sunday following an alleged assault on a 61-year-old man at Tshirenzheni village on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 5.15pm when the complainant was reportedly asleep at his home.

It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the residence shouting angrily, prompting the elderly man to go outside to investigate.

The suspect allegedly struck the complainant several times on the head with a wooden pick handle, leaving him with serious injuries.

The injured man was rushed to a local hospital, where he received medical treatment.

Confirming the arrest, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba condemned the alleged attack, saying acts of violence would not be tolerated.

“Acts of violence, particularly against elderly members of the community, will not be tolerated. The law applies equally to everyone, regardless of position or occupation,” Mashaba said.

The suspect remains in police custody pending his court appearance, while investigations into the matter continue.

Accidental shooting

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged accidental shooting in Thabong in the Free State.

According to police, they received a complaint of murder from a local hospital on Sunday. Upon arrival, the police were directed to the body of a 22-year-old male.

The deceased sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He succumbed to his injury after being brought to the hospital by his family.

Preliminary investigations revealed that his uncle accidentally shot the victim at home. The suspect alleges that he believed there was an intruder in the kitchen.

He then fired a shot, wounding his nephew. The firearm licence and seven live rounds of ammunition were confiscated for further investigations.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting will form part of police investigations. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

He is expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

