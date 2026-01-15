Defence lawyer demands to see video evidence of DJ Warras’ murder

Victor Majola, the man charged with killing well-known DJ Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, had his bail request temporarily paused on Thursday morning until later in the day.

The ruling came as the court considered submissions relating to missing CCTV footage. Majola is facing a murder charge in connection with DJ Warras’ death.

During proceedings, the defence raised concerns over CCTV footage that police previously confirmed they had obtained.

Police revealed on Wednesday that they had obtained video footage from a butchery near DJ Warras’s death scene.

Court told footage is not available

However, police informed the court on Thursday that they did not have the footage available before them.

The defence lawyer stressed the importance of the video evidence, arguing that it could be central to the bail application.

“This video footage is important,” the defence lawyer told the court. “This footage does not have to be played in public; we can go to the chambers to satisfy the court.”

The lawyer further questioned the circumstances surrounding the footage, including who recorded it and whether the person had any knowledge of the murder.

“It should show who took it. Do they have any knowledge of the murder?” the lawyer asked, adding that no statement was taken when the footage was handed over to police.

“If the state fails to provide such, I can safely say that we have proven exceptional circumstances.”

Ruling expected in the afternoon

The prosecutor objected to certain aspects of the defence’s submissions, particularly references to the deceased’s family.

According to the state, the family had already been traumatised by DJ Warras’ death and was being traumatised again by the court proceedings, so the defence was asked to avoid bringing up the family.

The magistrate postponed the matter until 2pm to provide the court with sufficient time to review the submissions and render a ruling.

DJ Warras, a passionate advocate against illegal foreigners, was gunned down on the morning of December 16, 2025.

The incident happened during an eviction operation on hijacked buildings in the Joburg city centre.

He was known for his deep sense of patriotism and political awareness, a character that shaped his social media posts

The case continues.

