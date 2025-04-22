Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa trial granted more time to prepare

For the umpteenth time, the court proceedings for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have been delayed, this time to May.

The case was postponed on Monday last week to give defence attorney advocate Charles Mnisi more time to prepare his cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the case’s lead investigator and the state’s final witness.

The proceedings resumed in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday morning.

Mnisi requested additional time last week to prepare his cross-examination of Gininda on behalf of Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused, who was previously represented by advocate Thulani Mngomezulu.

Mnisi, who also represents accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, was chosen to represent Sibiya after Mngomezulu passed away in December after a brief illness.

Mnisi not ready to proceed with cross-examination

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng asked Mnisi if he was prepared to move forward with Gininda’s cross-examination during Tuesday’s court proceedings.

In response, Mnisi filed a notice of motion indicating that he was not prepared to move forward with his cross-examination of Gininda.

When Mokgoathleng asked Mnisi when he would be prepared to begin his cross-examination, Mnisi replied that he would be ready on May 19.

Advocate George Baloyi, the state prosecutor, did not object to Mnisi’s request.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo and lawyer Sipho Ramosepele, two other defence attorneys, also did not object to Mnisi’s request.

Owing to poor health, defence attorney Advocate Zandile Mshololo did not appear in court. Mokgoatlheng rescheduled the case for May 19 so that Mnisi could cross-examine Gininda.

He added that all of the attorneys involved in the case should come back to court on May 5 so that Mnisi can update the court on his readiness to start Gininda’s cross-examination.

Shot once in the chest

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Meyiwa was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Kelly, her sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala were all in the house when the murder occurred.

Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while standing, the state indictment claims, and the bullet passed through his chest, out of his back, and struck the back of the door behind him.

A bullet that struck his heart and lung was found to be the cause of death.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

