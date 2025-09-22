Defence’s failure to locate witnesses delays Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

There has been yet another setback in the ongoing murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa.

This setback comes after the trial, which was supposed to start on Monday with the defence case, was postponed because the defence attorneys were ill-prepared and cited major difficulties in obtaining and speaking with witnesses.

All four defence lawyers said they had trouble preparing their cases, mainly because important witnesses were dispersed and unavailable.

The court was informed by advocate Charles Mnisi, who is representing accused number one and number three, that Monday’s proceedings were provisional because of the logistical challenges in locating witnesses.

Fruitless exercise

“I have been up and down, [running] from pillar to post and trying to locate witnesses who are scattered all over,” Mnisi said.

He explained that, despite his best efforts — which included consultations that lasted from 10pm to 3am on Sunday — he was unable to complete the preparations.

“I have not been successful in covering all the witnesses referred to by Mr Mncube and Sibiya. I cannot confidently say I am ready to begin,” he added.

Mnisi emphasised the importance of thorough preparation. “I am avoiding a situation where I ask for a month mid-trial to consult. It would be like building a house without a foundation.”

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who represents accused number two, echoed similar challenges.

“I am not in a position to start the defence because we have not finalised consultations with witnesses,” said Ramosepele.

Postponement granted

Ramosepele detailed his extensive travels across North West, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga, with additional consultations still pending. “After the midweek holiday, we have three more consultations scheduled.”

Advocate George Baloyi, who represents the state, stated that the defendants have a right to prepare for their case, citing that the state is not opposing the request to postpone the matter.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted the defence’s request for a postponement. He rescheduled the trial to resume on October 13.

The defendants have entered a not guilty plea to the murder of Meyiwa, the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain.

He was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, while paying a visit to his girlfriend and child’s mother, Kelly Khumalo, at her residence in Vosloorus in the east of Johannesburg.

