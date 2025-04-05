Defiant Boy Mamabolo ignores suspension from the ANC

Boy Mamabolo is adamant that he is still a member of the African National Congress (ANC) in good standing despite his temporary suspension by the organisation. The ANC’s Limpopo Provincial Working Committee (PWC) released a statement confirming Mamabolo’s suspension.

It said: “We have noted with concern the conduct of Comrade Boy Mamabolo, who has publicly acted in a manner unbecoming of an ANC member and has repeatedly insulted ANC members on social media.”

Accused of bringing organisation into disrepute

The statement said the ANC Limpopo PWC views Mamabolo’s conduct as bringing the organisation into disrepute. Consequently, the ANC has been left with no choice but to invoke Rule 25.9 of the ANC Constitution. And also institute disciplinary measures to safeguard the integrity of the organisation and prevent further harm to its reputation

The ANC PWC held its meeting on April 1, and the decision was taken to place Mamabolo on temporary suspension.

“Comrade Mamabolo was formally notified of his immediate suspension, and the conditions therefore. We expect that Comrade Mamabolo will comply with all the conditions while the Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) processes his matter.

Pressed for comment, Mamabolo was not backing off. He said together with his family, they remain members of the organisation in good standing.

Served ANC with lawyers’ papers over suspension

“Leaders in the ANC come and go, one day they will come to their senses.”

Mamabolo confirmed that his lawyers have served the ANC with court papers. This regards their early threat to take him to disciplinary hearing as per Rule 25 on their constitution.

“Rule 25 of the ANC constitution mandates that any disciplinary action must be preceded by a formal complaint. Also a proper investigation, and a fair hearing,” said Mamabolo

The Johannesburg High Court has since decided on September 1 as the date for court hearing. The ANC is the first respondent, and its National Executive Committee is the second respondent. ANC Electoral Committee (third respondent), the ANC Limpopo Executive Committee (fourth respondent). The ANC Limpopo List Committee and independent Electoral Committee are fifth and sixth respondents respectively.

