Delays at state forensic labs cause backlogs on 17,000 cases

Almost 17,000 toxicology cases and 7,000 histology cases — some of which date back to 2007 — are currently being dealt with by the Gauteng health department.

This means a delay in insurance claims, deceased estates and healing for the families of the deceased.

Factors including emergence of hard-to-trace drugs

However, the department said this is a nationwide issue, and that they are committed to putting measures in place to expedite the process.

On Thursday, the health department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, said the backlogs can be attributed to a combination of factors. These include the emergence of new foreign drugs that are difficult to trace.

“An increase in cases involving sudden deaths and suspicion of poising among family members in case of unexpected death. The absence of medical histories for certain deceased individuals, which leads to prolonged multiple tests on one body.

Limited availability of private labs to assist

“The limited availability of private laboratories willing to conduct state toxicology tests and appear as expert witnesses in court [is also a factor],” said Modiba.

Modiba said toxicology reports give an indication of the type and approximate amount of legal and illegal drugs in the deceased’s body.

This is done by measuring how much of the substances is in their blood, urine, or other bodily fluids.

On the other hand, histopathology focuses on the diagnosis and study of diseases of the tissues. It involves examining tissues or cells under a microscope.

Acting chief executive officer of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service, Thembalethu Mpahlaza said they are aware of the backlog. He said they also note the impact these have on the families of the deceased. These families seek closure and face material trauma due to long delays in finalising estates.

Impact on insurance claims, deceased estates and justice

“We also understand that insurance [claims] are being affected. We are fast-tracking interventions to resolve the issue,” he explained.

In 2023, Public Service Commission’s Anele Gxoyiya said it is imperative that forensic science laboratories are well-resourced. She said they need to be adequately staffed, given the high rate of violent crime in the country.

“With backlogs, the laboratories cannot fulfil their critical role effectively. They are therefore contributing to delays in the criminal justice system. And as a result, justice is not served, especially to the most vulnerable,” said Gxoyiya.

