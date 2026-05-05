Delays hamper Public Protector’s probe into Senzo Mchunu

The investigation into allegations of political interference, abuse of power, conflict of interest and improper conduct against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is still far from over. Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka confirmed that the probe is ongoing and steadily progressing, despite setbacks.

In a letter dated May 1 2026 and addressed to African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) MP Vuyo Zungula, the Public Protector’s office said investigators are still hard at work, even though the process has been slowed down by the unavailability of key witnesses.

‘Progress in key areas of enquiry’

According to the office, several of the individuals needed for the investigation have been tied up in parallel proceedings, including appearances before the Madlanga commission and an ad hoc parliamentary committee dealing with similar politically sensitive issues.

“Notwithstanding these constraints, the investigation team has continued to advance the matter and has made appreciable progress in key areas of enquiry,” said chief operations officer Nelisiwe Nkabinde in the correspondence.

Zungula’s complaint

But at some point Zungula felt that the delays were completely unacceptable but also unlawful. Zungula wrote to Gcaleka in August 2025 lamenting that the Public Protetctor’s office has held no interviews since the conplaint made a month before.

“In addition, we have no confirmation that a formal investigation has commenced or communication regarding the assignment of an investigator to the matter. This inaction is both unacceptable and unlawful,” he said at the time.

However, the watchdog institution said it remains committed to completing the investigation thoroughly and in line with proper legal procedures, stressing that fairness and due process remain central to its work.

“We remain committed to finalising the investigation with due diligence and will provide further substantive updates as and when material developments arise,” Nkabinde said.

No timelines given

For now, no timelines have been given for when the final report will be released, leaving the matter hanging over the minister as political scrutiny continues to build.

The probe stems from a complaint lodged by the ATM and supported by disclosures linked to senior policing officials, including KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

These disclosures triggered broader scrutiny over alleged interference in police operations and governance issues within SAPS. At the centre of the investigation are allegations that Mchunu may have improperly influenced policing decisions, including the controversial disbandment of the political killings task team, as well as claims of links between politically connected individuals and people implicated in organised crime-related investigations.

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