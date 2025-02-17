Delegates protest as Free State ANCYL elects all-male PEC 

Chaos erupted at the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL) elective congress in Free State when disgruntled members protested that the elections were rigged to elect leaders aligned with a particular faction within the ANC in the province.

The fact that an all-male provincial executive committee (PEC) was elected is believed to have added fuel to the fire during the elective congress at Phillip Sanders Resort in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Sunday World understands that some ANCYL members were dissatisfied that the newly elected leadership is aligned with Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and the MEC of Human Settlements Saki Mokoena.

A faction aligned with provincial ANC chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana was defeated by the new leadership.

Junior Lehlehla was elected chairperson, Dikgang Parker his deputy, Jackson Mthembu was elected secretary, Thato Phohleli as his deputy and Katleho Mangoejane as treasurer.

Sunday World was informed that ANCYL members at the conference bemoaned that elections were rigged strategically to elect youngsters aligned to Letsoha-Mathae and Mokoena.

However, their ascendancy to the top five positions raised a stink about how congress had only elected men in its PEC in contradiction to the ANC constitution’s rule 6.

The rule mandates complete representation of women in all decision-making bodies, ensuring that at least 50% of the members in all elected positions within the organisation are women, thereby facilitating their effective participation.

The ANCYL national office had deployed its first deputy secretary-general Tsakani Shiviti, a woman, to chair and oversee the conference.

Sunday World understands that some ANCYL members protested and openly demanded to know from Shiviti about the outcome of the elections and questioned the election of the all-male leadership.

Disgruntled members accused the Elexions Agency of rigging elections due to what they claim was the influence of Letsoha-Mathae, Mokoena and the ANCYL president, Collen Malatji.

“Those elections were rigged so that those who support Maqueen, Saki and Collen can be elected to push their bosses’ mandate within the youth structures in the province. The aim of this new leadership is also to campaign for Maqueen for the position of [provincial] chairperson and for Saki to be secretary in the province when the [provincial ANC] conference comes. When we wanted votes to be recounted, nobody wanted to listen to us,” said a leader in the province.

Another disgruntled leader said that after the top five were announced, the announcement was posted on the ANCYL Free State Facebook page, only to be removed a few hours later.

“The ANCYL in the province posted a congratulatory message to the newly elected leadership, however, that post was deleted a few hours later. This shows that there was corruption that had taken place there and this whole thing has brought questions on how the conference was run,” said an insider.

A member of the PEC in the ANC said it was puzzling that Shiviti, a woman, failed to question why there were only men in the top five.

“What surprised us is that Tsakani [Shiviti] also didn’t see anything wrong with the elected top five that is male-dominated. This is complete nonsense we have ever seen in this province,” said an insider.

In a video seen by Sunday World, other disgruntled members are seen holding a box that seems to have contained votes, which they forcefully took to the plenary while protesting.

Sunday World understands in the 533 ballots for delegates to vote for the chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer, 576 credentials were adopted, however, in all positions 57 votes went missing or were put aside.

Shiviti said: “We have noted the election of the top five leaders and we had a discussion on the matter, where we have pointed out that their election doesn’t mean that there was a problem within the ANC quota on gender balance.

“In our structures as the ANCYL we work according to the ANC constitution and policies, which guide us on gender equality. Therefore, we have women representative in the PEC structure, where women are also included.

She said she was happy that the congress was done and dusted, “therefore we are looking forward to discuss issues surrounding gender parity on the election of officials”.

