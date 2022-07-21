Delighted Orlando Pirates players give new kit thumbs up

Orlando Prates have launched their new jersey for the 2022/23 season and the players are chuffed up about their new apparel.

Bucs, who will open their season against Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on August 6, went with charcoal for the home jersey while the away kit is grey and white.

Star midfielder Vincent Pule said the garment is comfortable while his teammate and defender Innocent Maela reckoned that the new strip is better than the previous ones.

“The design and the technology that has been used to make the jersey is fantastic. It’s an amazing jersey. It’s very light and I like the white better than the other. It’s more brighter and more beautiful,” said Pule.

“We are celebrating 85 years and we have to make sure that we go for all the trophies that we participate in.”

Maela added: “You can hardly feel that you are wearing a soccer jersey. When you run, you sweat, but this jersey helps you against that and you hardly feel it. We take a lot of inspiration from the jersey, especially the black because it is so iconic.

“When you wear the jersey, you know you have to deliver and perform to the best of your abilities. This is a historic moment for both Adidas and Pirates. The design of the jersey is paying homage to the 85 years of the club.”

Sports marketing manager for Adidas Bob Maphosa said the classic white jersey for away games and the charcoal for home matches brings newness to the growing support base of the Soweto giants.

“It’s a celebratory kind of occasion of the season to come. The jerseys are available for women and kids at all Adidas retail stores. We hope that it will inspire the team to win more trophies,” said Maphosa.

“The new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features the latest in Adidas’ temperature-regulation innovation, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play by optimizing sweat distribution and maximizing airflow.

“Jerseys will be available for purchase at the Orlando Pirates Shop at Orlando Stadium and the Orlando Pirates app,” added Maphosa.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author