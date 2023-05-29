Denosa defends nurses for putting babies in card boxes

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has come out to defend the actions of its members who placed newborn babies in boxes instead of incubators.

The incident, which drew the anger of Health Minister Joe Phaahla, happened at a hospital in Mahikeng in the North West at the weekend.

Phaahla said the incident is pure poor management by the staff in charge of the provincial health facility.

However Denosa, which marched to the hospital on Monday to call for the suspended nurses to return to work, said the Department of Health should rather put the blame on the shortage of resources.

This after the North West health department vowed to act against the nurses who had a hand in the incident.

Provincial health MEC Madoda Sambatha said the line managers at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital’s maternity ward must account.

“This incident of putting babies in card boxes is not allowed and there is nowhere in any procedure where it is approved,” said Sambatha.

