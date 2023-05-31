Department makes U-turn on detection of cholera in North West

The two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera announced by the department of health in North West actually fall under Gauteng, the national Department of Health has clarified.

This after the North West reported on Tuesday that it detected the waterborne disease in two males aged 38 and 68 from the Madibeng and Morelete local municipalities.

“It was discovered during discussions with North West health officials that two cases were already reported under Gauteng, because the two patients were screened, tested and diagnosed with cholera while they were in Hammanskraal,” said the department on Wednesday.

It added that the positive cases and deaths are classified under the province or district in which they were tested, not where the patients reside, meaning there are no confirmed cases of cholera in North West.

“Both the national and provincial health departments would like to apologise for the communication error,” it said.

The department reminded people to practise personal hygiene and wash hands thoroughly with water and soap or a sanitizer before handling food and after using the toilet.

“All those who experience cholera-like symptoms, such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea, dehydration and vomiting are urged to present themselves to the nearest health facility immediately to enable health workers to manage the infection.”

At least 24 people have died from the cholera outbreak, 23 in Hammanskraal and one in Free State.

