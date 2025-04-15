Department of Justice fires more than 50 officials over misconduct

In a decisive move to restore integrity within its ranks, the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday announced that it has dismissed over 50 officials.

These dismissals took place between January and April 2025, signalling a robust crackdown on corruption, maladministration, misrepresentation, unauthorised absence, and abscondment.

Addressing gross misconduct

This wave of terminations reflects a significantly accelerated pace in addressing gross misconduct. It underscores the DoJ’s commitment to upholding accountability and public trust.

The dismissals were announced as part of a broader initiative, to clean house, target employees across various levels who have violated ethical and professional standards.

The DoJ said in a statement: “The cases involve serious offences, including bribery, falsification of records, and deliberate neglect of duties. Unauthorised absences and abscondment, where officials abandoned their posts without approval, also featured prominently, disrupting critical operations and eroding public confidence.”

This surge in disciplinary action follows heightened scrutiny of the DoJ’s internal processes. Leadership vowed to root out systemic issues. Unlike previous years, where such measures were often drawn out, the 2025 dismissals demonstrate a streamlined approach. It leverages thorough investigations and swift decision-making.

A total of 223 labour relations matters

“In the 2024/2025 financial year the department proactively addressed a total of 223 labour relations matters. Thus underscoring its unwavering commitment to a clean, capable an ethical public administration. Of these, 164 matters have been finalised. There were 54 officials dismissed. We had 41 suspensions, 15 resignations, four acquittals and four withdrawals.”

According to media reports, advanced monitoring systems and whistleblower protections have played a key role in identifying wrongdoers more effectively.

Public reaction has been mixed but largely supportive. Civic groups praised the DoJ’s resolve, while urging sustained reforms. Critics, however, caution against potential overreach. They emphasised the need for transparency in the dismissal process to avoid unfair targeting. The DoJ has assured stakeholders that each case underwent rigorous review, adhering to due process.

