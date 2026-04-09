Deputy chief appalled as TMPD involved irregular security tenders worth billions

The deputy chief of police at the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), responsible for training and innovation, deputy commissioner Sean Bolhuis, has expressed deep concern over alleged corruption within the municipality.

This comes after a series of revelations linked to a controversial security tender.

Payments to Gubies85

Bolhuis made the remarks at the Madlanga commission of inquiry after commissioner Sandile Khumalo raised questions about the substantial payments made to security company Gubies85.

Evidence presented before the commission included email exchanges suggesting that payments were processed to security companies despite the absence of invoices.

Bolhuis indicated that the situation points to deeper systemic issues that may have been ongoing for some time.

“This could be that the systematic rot has been going on for sometime. We are here now and we have to deal with what we have,” he said.

Contract extension

The commission also heard that the city manager issued a contract extension letter to Gubies85 on February 28 2025, allowing the company to continue providing security services as a new tender process had not yet been finalised.

However, Khumalo highlighted concerns raised earlier by the city’s metro police deputy commissioner Revo Spies, who had insisted that all ad hoc security services be cancelled, a directive that was later enforced.

However, in January 2025, 30 sites were reportedly added, followed by an additional six sites in February for various security service providers.

Oversight lapses

Khumalo questioned Bolhuis’ oversight during this period, particularly while he was serving in a caretaker capacity.

“On January 2025, 30 sites were added, and in February, six sites were added for security service providers. Mr Bolhuis, this happened under your watch when you were a caretaker. I don’t see anywhere where you ask who authorised this, or ask how it happened. You did not ask those below you like Tshukudu Malatji to account,” said Khumalo.

Malatji, the suspended director of security and guarding services within TMPD, has been implicated in the R2.9-billion security tender scandal. He faces allegations of defying orders from Spies and ignoring instructions to halt ad-hoc security services. Malatji was responsible for overseeing security deployments, monitoring contracted companies, and certifying invoices.

In his response, Bolhuis explained that he did not act on emails concerning the additional sites because the matter had already been overtaken by other developments at the time.

Khumalo, however, maintained that Bolhuis appeared to have distanced himself from the issue, effectively leaving it to Spies to resolve.

“It’s unfortunate it seems that way and I acknowledge what commissioner Khumalo is saying,” Bolhuis admitted.

‘We’re expected to be ethical’

Despite the criticism, Bolhuis shared his dismay at the extent of corruption within the City of Tshwane and across government institutions more broadly.

“I am appalled at the corruption taking place in the City of Tshwane, and for that matter, at most municipalities and government departments,” he said.

He concluded by emphasising the ethical responsibilities of public servants.

“We are public servants and it is expected of us to be loyal, ethical and serve our people, I will continue to be a good and honest public servant. May God help me, may God help us all.”

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