REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo acting as Chief Justice

By Sunday World
Deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo during a briefing on state capture terms of reference held at justice offices in Midrand. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Johannesburg – The Office of the Chief Justice has announced that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has assumed responsibilities as Acting Chief Justice with effect from yesterday.

The Office said on Friday that the acting capacity of Madam Justice S S V Khampepe as Acting Deputy Chief Justice ended on 30 June 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Madam Justice S S V Khampepe as Acting Deputy Chief Justice following the Chief Justice taking a long leave.

As the Chief Justice is still on long leave as made known on 06 May 2021, and by application of the relevant legislation namely section 4 (2) (b) of the Superior Courts Act, 2013, the Deputy Chief Justice will exercise the powers or perform the functions of the Chief Justice as the Acting Chief Justice.

“The work of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, has now, despite the extension, reached a stage that the Deputy Chief Justice will be in a position to fulfill his responsibilities as Acting Chief Justice while attending to the finalisation of the Commission’s work,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

In terms of Regulation 8 of the Judges Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act, Judges leave is not cumulative and therefore had the Chief Justice not taken his leave it would have been forfeited as it has happened on previous occasions. – SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.