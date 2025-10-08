Deputy Minister Peace Mabe draws criticism for promoting Soweto Marathon

Deputy Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Peace Mabe has been slammed for publicly throwing her support behind the Soweto Marathon.

The criticism comes as the iconic Soweto Marathon is making headlines albeit not for reasons that will excite runners.

The beloved annual race, which has drawn thousands of local and international participants for decades, is now mired in legal battles, allegations of fraud, and disputes over who holds legitimate control of the event.

Despite the storm, a video clip has emerged of Mabe urging athletes and the public to register for the controversial event. In a recent video clip, Mabe is seen alongside James Moloi, the embattled and highly controversial president of Athletics South Africa (ASA), promoting the marathon, scheduled for November 29.

The marathon was officially launched last month at the Soweto Theatre, with the headlines sponsor, African Bank. The lavish launch was attended by officials from the City of Johannesburg, who support the race, on September 17. MMC for Community Development, Tebogo Nkokou, was one of the VIP guests with executives from African Bank, including CEO, Sbu Khumalo.

Deputy minister endorses race

“My name is Peace Mabe. I am the Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. Soweto Marathon is happening on 29 November. And if you haven’t registered, please come out and support the oldest local marathon,” Mabe said in the clip.

Mabe’s endorsement, however, has left the Soweto Marathon Trust stunned. It is also questioning her awareness of the situation. The Trust is the organisation historically responsible for managing the race.

Stan Itshegetseng, spokesperson for the Trust, said they were deeply disappointed. He said they have since confronted the deputy minister.

“I saw the clip and I confronted the deputy minister about it. She was shocked; she clearly wasn’t aware that the race she was promoting is the subject of a legal dispute. It’s unfortunate that she was used to sell something that may not see the light of day. She has since asked me to brief her about the issue,” Itshegetseng explained.

Soweto Trust vows to stop race

Last month, Itshegetseng told reporters: “Soweto Marathon will not take place this year. Not even on November 30. It will happen over my dead body they’ll have to kill me first. I am warning CGA, ASA, and all the clubs registering for this race. By registering, they are throwing their money away and will not be able to recover it.

“We will not be bullied, hijacked, or robbed of the People’s Race. The Soweto Marathon is not for sale, it is not for fraudsters, and it is not for sponsors who disregard the law.

“We will defend it in court, in Parliament, before World Athletics, and, if need be, we will defend it in the streets of Soweto. This marathon belongs to the people. And over our dead bodies will imposters steal it,” he said. He added that they are also disappointed in the main sponsor, African Bank.

At the time of publication, Mabe had not responded to questions sent to her about the matter.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content