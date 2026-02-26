Deputy minister welcomes probe into sanitary pads suppliers after study shock

Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi has welcomed a National Consumer Commission (NCC) investigation into nine suppliers of sanitary pads and panty liners, following a University of the Free State (UFS) study that detected potentially harmful endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in certain products.

The NCC announced this week that it was investigating nine suppliers. These include Kimberly-Clark of SA, (Kotex), Procter and Gamble, (Always), Johnson & Johnson, (Stay Free) and Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Libresse South Africa), among others.

The UFS study is titled The presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in sanitary pads: A study done in South Africa. It found that some products may contain parabens, phthalates and bisphenols. These are substances linked to hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis and certain cancers.

Swift action hailed

On Thursday afternoon, the department said it supported the regulator’s swift action.

Welcoming the investigation, Godlimpi said the NCC was working with other regulators and authorities within the department to gather more data through additional testing.

“We fully support this investigation, as it will help the NCC decide on the next steps. We encourage consumers to remain patient during the investigation and testing of these products. The DTIC is committed to protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable,” said Godlimpi.

The NCC is South Africa’s statutory watchdog tasked with enforcing the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008. As well as safeguarding consumers from unsafe and unfair market practices.

Health risks

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the regulator had “noted the study conducted by the UFS”. And she also confirmed the concerning findings.

“These EDCs are linked to health complications such as hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and cancer. Millions of South African women and girls use these products monthly,” Ntaba said.

NCC launches probe

She confirmed that the investigation seeks to determine compliance with sections 55 and 24 of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008, which guarantee consumers the right to goods that are safe, suitable and of good quality.

“Based on this information, the NCC has initiated an investigation against the [identified] suppliers whose products were apparently tested in the study,” Ntaba said.

She added that the regulator would require the companies “to conduct tests on the affected products. Or to provide the latest laboratory results that tested for EDCs, if any”.

“Once the NCC receives the results, they will be assessed. And the assessment will determine whether the product recall provisions under section 60 of the CPA should be invoked,” Ntaba said.

The department said the outcome of the investigation would determine whether further regulatory or enforcement action becomes necessary.

