Deputy President Paul Mashatile engages business leaders

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has held an interactive session with more than 50 business leaders at a Sandton, Johannesburg event. The event was organised by The European House – Ambrosetti, a leading global think tank.

According to the Deputy President’s Office, Wednesday’s event was convened to strengthen the strategic relationships between industry and government, and promote growth through a multi-stakeholder approach.

Economic priorities and reforms

Discussions touched on various topics, including economic priorities and reforms. Also discussed was tackling unemployment and poverty and building investor confidence in South Africa. Driving foreign direct investment into the country was also on the table.

“The closed session provided a platform for business leaders to engage with the deputy president. He has been instrumental in courting investment to boost SA’s economy. [This is] part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ongoing investment drive,” the statement read.

Despite the challenges facing the country, the deputy president expressed his optimism about the government’s willingness to change its fortunes for the better.

Public-private partnerships

He emphasised the need for public-private partnerships, such as those facilitated by the Southern Africa CEO Community – African Chapter. These will help address the country’s challenges and provide support for businesses, and rural and township communities.

The forum also offered an opportunity for Mashatile to listen to and collaborate with business leaders on key areas that the government defines as critical for the future of the country and the community.

Strengthening ties between state and private sector

“It also served as a means to strengthen ties between the government and private sectors. Based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values.”

The deputy president agreed with business leaders that there is a need to accelerate the resolution of challenges impacting key economic enablers. These are energy, transport and logistics, crime, and corruption.

“We should work together to solve our economic difficulties while promoting greater social inclusion and sustainability. Through collaboration, we will be able to make South Africa a better and more prosperous nation,” Mashatile said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content