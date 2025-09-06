Deputy President Paul Mashatile hails Mninwa Mahlangu as servant, never after glory

The air inside the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, was heavy with grief, yet alive with pride as South Africa bid farewell to Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu (72) on Saturday.

Draped in the nation’s colours, the hall became a sanctuary where politicians, diplomats, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens gathered to honour a man described as a servant who never chased glory.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered the eulogy, his words rising above the hushed silence of mourners who had come to witness the final chapter of a life lived in service. “He carried himself with humility, never seeking the spotlight, but always ensuring that the work was done,” Mashatile said.

Architect of democracy

Mahlangu, who was laid to rest at the Middelburg Heroes Arch, was remembered as a patriot whose fingerprints remain on South Africa’s democratic foundation. He was among the leaders who helped draft the Constitution and later chaired the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), where he amplified the voice of provinces and municipalities.

“In those formative years of our democracy, he embodied the values of unity, integrity, and accountability,” Mashatile reminded the gathering.

Family members sat close together at the front, their faces etched with sorrow but lifted by stories of a man whose public life touched every corner of South Africa.

The ceremony drew diplomats from across the continent, a reminder of Mahlangu’s stature on the global stage. His work in Kenya, Somalia, and at the United Nations Office in Nairobi left behind strong ties and respect for South Africa’s democratic project.

Mashatile recalled Mahlangu’s negotiations with the UN Human Settlements Programme that brought a permanent UN-Habitat office to South Africa. “From the life of Ambassador Mahlangu, we have learnt that true diplomacy reaches into dusty alleyways, listens to every voice in our communities, and that global goals must be translated into local realities,” he said.

The Deputy President’s voice hardened when he contrasted Mahlangu’s humility with today’s often fractured politics. “In an era when corruption was rampant, he embodied honesty and service. He reminded us that leadership is not about positions or privileges, but about sacrifice and accountability,” Mashatile said, drawing nods from across the hall.

For many in attendance, the statement cut to the heart of why Mahlangu’s death leaves such a void: he was a politician who treated power as stewardship, not possession.

Unite to honour his legacy

As the South African flag flew at half-mast outside and the coffin was carried toward its final resting place, Mashatile urged the nation to take Mahlangu’s example forward. “Honouring Ambassador Mahlangu’s legacy is to recommit ourselves to the spirit of unity and renewal that he represented – putting aside political differences and placing the needs of South Africans at the centre of our work,” he said.

The service closed with Mashatile’s last words echoing through the hall: “Rest well, Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu. Rest well, servant of the people. Aluta Continua!”