Destitute ‘Uzalo’ actor Glen Gabela battles depression and heart attack

Legendary South African actor Glen Gabela has issued a heartfelt plea for help, revealing that he is battling depression and struggling to survive.

In a viral social media video, Gabela is seen tearfully pleading for help. His fridge contains nothing but containers of water.

“I just want a decent life, like everyone else. That’s why I’m reaching out. I want to engage with people and help grow the film industry, so upcoming performers don’t end up like us. I want their lives to be better. And I don’t want them to face the same struggles we do.

Actors battling to survive

“All veteran actors, when they pass, you hear about how they struggled. Almost all of us, by the time we reach this age, become beggars. It’s painful for me, because begging is very difficult for me. I just need help to live a decent life. I don’t need to be rich,” he pleaded.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, the veteran actor, best known for his memorable role as Pastor Mdletshe in the hit SABC 1 soapie Uzalo, was candid. He opened up about the toll that years of unemployment and industry neglect have taken on him.

“I recently had a heart attack and I was in hospital for three weeks. Doctors told me it was because of stress and depression, which is something I already knew. The industry is hard, and I haven’t secured any job since 2018 when I was booted out of Uzalo. This has taken a huge toll on me. I’m struggling, I can’t even take care of myself.”

Gabela’s career spans decades, with notable appearances in South African television, theatre, and film.

His work has earned him respect across the entertainment landscape. Yet he says the shift from regular acting roles to unemployment has been devastating.

All he needs is a job

“I have over 21 scripts waiting to be developed into TV plays and films. I’m now a scriptwriter and a producer, but the problem is funding. And I need these plays to be developed into actual screenplays, but I don’t have resources. I haven’t formally applied for funding, but I am talking to business people,” he said.

The actor stressed that, more than anything, he needs a job right now.

“I don’t want to be a burden to anyone, hence I’m asking for a job so I can get back on my feet. I’m appealing to producers and directors to remember me.”

Currently based in Johannesburg, Gabela says he has been surviving thanks to the kindness of good Samaritans who brought him food.

“I am really grateful to those who came with food, it really means a lot to me.”

Industry crisis

Gabela’s story echoes a recurring crisis in the South African entertainment industry. Many veteran actors and behind-the-scenes creatives face financial hardship after years of contributing to the nation’s cultural legacy.

A lack of consistent work, limited retirement planning options, and inadequate industry support structures have left many icons in precarious positions once their most prominent roles end.

For Gabela, the hope remains that his scripts will be brought to life. And that a fresh opportunity will allow him to reclaim his place in front of and behind the camera.

