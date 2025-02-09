Die-hard sports fan ‘Mama Joy’ certain Jordaan is innocent

Dressed in her colourful Bafana Bafana regalia and a South African flag draped around her waist, the country’s famous and die-hard sports fan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke heaped praises on embattled Danny Jordaan after the state dropped the theft charges against the Safa president, Trevor Neethling, and CFO Gronie Hluyo on Friday.

The three accused will now face charges of three counts of fraud and conspiracy to

commit fraud.

After the conclusion of the court proceedings at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, Mama Joy said Jordaan was innocent.

