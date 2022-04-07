Nhlanhla Lux hijacked the Diepsloot protest, say community leaders

Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli successfully hijacked a protest march in Diepsloot on Wednesday, said community leaders, accusing the leader of Operation Dudula of being an attention seeker.

This after Mohlauli rocked up in the township uninvited and joined the residents in their protest against crime, which they attribute to undocumented foreigners.

Mohlauli’s Operation Dudula has been campaigning, mostly in Gauteng, for government to take action against foreigners who are in the country illegally.

Community leader Andrew Malaka said the presence of Mohlauli, a resident of Soweto, left many members of the community confused because he does not reside in Diepsloot.

“He wanted to hijack the march. He wanted to be popular with this thing [the march]. He was not here on Tuesday and Wednesday, and only chose to come when he saw [our protest] on the news. That is why I call him a hijacker,” said Malaka.

“This thing [protest] is for the community, not for anyone. He hijacked what the people of Diepsloot are fighting for. We are not fighting for other things, but service delivery in Diepsloot.”

The community leaders also distanced themselves from the mob killing of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi, saying the criminals have hijacked the protest action. Nyathi was stoned and set alight late on Wednesday.

Mohlauli’s presence coincided with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit, who promised more police visibility in the area. Cele’s visit followed the deaths of at least seven people at the weekend, whom the residents said were murdered by foreigners.

The minister also promised to return with Home Affairs on Friday to attend to the issue of undocumented foreigners in the area.

