Diesel shortages due to unpaid subsidy put brakes on Putco buses

The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) will not be transporting passengers on Thursday due to diesel shortages.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said in a statement on Wednesday that the bus company will not be able to operate its bus service from Thursday until further notice.

Xulu said the disruption is as a result of unpaid March subsidy claims by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.

“Putco is working closely with government to ensure that payments are processed as soon as possible to avoid a prolonged service disruption, as well as inconvenience to our valued passengers,” said Xulu.

“Should the situation improve, stakeholders will be informed timeously.”

He further said the underfunding of the bus public transport industry, as well as the excessive fuel increases in the past few months, have exacerbated the situation.

“In addition, the relief that the bus industry requested has not been granted, leaving bus operators in a very difficult situation.”

In September 2022, Putco drivers embarked on a strike demanding a 6% pay increase and bonuses for 2020.

The strike was declared illegal and resulted in 105 workers losing their jobs.

