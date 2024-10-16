Dignitaries celebrate Kaizer Motaung’s milestone 80th birthday

On Wednesday, the Kaizer Chiefs family and the entire SA football fraternity gathered in joyous celebration of an icon, a true legend, pioneer, leader and the heartbeat of Kaizer Chiefs FC – Kaizer Motaung, who turned 80 years old.

The ANC and the EFF were some of the organisations that joined in to wish Motaung a happy birthday. PSL chairman Irvin “Iron Duke” Khoza, comedian David Kau and former player Thomas Sweswe also wished the Amakhosi founder a wonderful day.

This milestone is not just a personal achievement for Motaung and his family, but a significant moment in the history of South African and African football as a whole. And a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport, passion for people and community development.

Born on October 16 1944 in the vibrant township of Orlando in Soweto, Motaung began in humble surroundings. He is the fifth child of the late Ceyland and Mapontsho Motaung who, in total, had 10 children.

Chincha Guluva

As a passionate young footballer, “Chincha Guluva”, as Motaung is affectionately known, started playing in the streets of Phefeni in Soweto. His talent was noticed in school as a teenager and he quickly rose through the ranks. He started showcasing his incredible talent and leadership skills, and signed for Orlando Pirates at the age of 16.

His love for the game drove him to explore opportunities beyond our borders, leading him to the US. There he played for Atlanta Chiefs. This experience his skills and ignited a vision that would ultimately change the face of South African football forever.

In 1969, returned to South Africa. He was determined to create a football club that would not only harness local talent but also unite fans from all walks of life. Thus, Kaizer Chiefs was born on January 7 1970. Under his guidance, the club has grown into the most successful and beloved team in the country. It boasts numerous trophies and a rich legacy that transcends generations.

Special tribute from Irvin Khoza

Orlando Pirates chairman Khoza paid a special tribute.

“Today is a special day of Dr Kaizer Motaung’s birth. South Africa is better off because on this day a great South African was born in 1944. He dazzled the world with his football talent as a player. His consistent assembly of talent created a club that is testament of South African football to the world.

“As a national leader, he contributed in action to finding peace when the nation was torn apart by political violence. He was a formidable team player in the securing and hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup for South Africa. When Covid-19 put our nation in destress in 2020, he again [took] action. He stood up to be part of the solution. Happy 80th birthday my dear friend. May the good Lord bless you with longevity to continue your exemplary contribution to humanity.”

