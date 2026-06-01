Dignity Organic Sanitaries champions women’s wellness revolution

In a time where more women are becoming conscious about the products they use on and around their bodies, two South African women are leading a feminine wellness revolution through safer, healthier and environmentally friendly menstrual care solutions.

Dr Vivian Mokome and Fatima Moyane, the founders of Dignity Organic Sanitaries, are changing the narrative around feminine hygiene through their proudly black female-owned wellness brand focused on non-toxic sanitary products and holistic women’s health.

More than just a sanitary pad brand

The Johannesburg company has rapidly positioned itself as more than just a sanitary pad brand. Instead, Dignity Organic Sanitaries is becoming a movement centred on restoring women’s dignity, confidence and wellness through safer menstrual care alternatives.

Licensed by South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, the company distributes sanitary pads and liners made from carefully selected certified materials free from harmful chemicals, synthetic plastics, toxins and artificial fragrances commonly found in conventional sanitary products.

Comfort, breathability and protection

The products are designed to provide comfort, breathability, and protection for women with sensitive skin while encouraging healthier feminine care practices.

“As women, we realised there was a gap in the market for menstrual products that genuinely prioritise women’s health. Many women suffer from irritation, discomfort and recurring feminine health concerns without fully understanding the impact certain sanitary products may have on their bodies,” said Dr Vivian Mokome, CEO of Dignity Organic Sanitaries.

Feminine wellness products

Beyond sanitary care, the company has expanded into feminine wellness products including vaginal steaming solutions focused on healing and holistic womb wellness.

The brand has also become increasingly recognised for advocating conversations around feminine healing, sustainability and conscious living — topics that continue gaining momentum globally.

At the centre of the company’s mission is tackling period poverty across Africa. Through every purchase, Dignity Organic Sanitaries contributes towards initiatives aimed at helping girls gain access to menstrual products, empowering them to remain in school with dignity and confidence.

Environmental sustainability

The company is equally committed to environmental sustainability through eco-friendly products that reduce sanitary waste and promote responsible consumer habits.

In addition to promoting women’s wellness, Dignity Organic Sanitaries continues creating economic opportunities for young black women through empowerment partnerships within the wellness industry.

As conversations around women’s health, sustainability and wellness continue to evolve, Dignity Organic Sanitaries is emerging as one of South Africa’s most promising black female-led wellness brands using innovation, healing and purpose to redefine feminine care on the continent.