Dineo Ranaka returns to Metro FM, grabs Saturday show

Television personality and radio broadcaster Dineo Ranaka has made a U-turn back to the SABC’s Metro FM.

On Friday, the station made the announcement in advance of April 1, when radio stations welcome new broadcasters for the year.

Ranaka will take over the “Saturday Top 30 Music Show”.

She comes back after she was fired from Kaya FM 959 in 2023 for failing to work for her breakfast show, which Sizwe Dhlomo eventually took over.

According to the station, Ranaka revealed on social media that she was having suicidal thoughts rather than confiding in her employer about her health issues.

After taking a social media break, Ranaka explained what anxiety is to her. The celebrity said at the time that she had been having in-depth discussions and soul-searching with herself.

The show that Ranaka will take over was presented by Khanya “DJ Kayeezi” Siyengo.

Siyengo is among the presenters who are leaving the station, together with Nthabeleng “Mat Elle” Matela and veteran traffic reporter Rob Byrne.

The station said it acknowledges and honours their significant contributions to the Metro FM brand.

Metro FM further said this year’s line-up promises to bring even more excitement, energy, and entertainment to the station’s loyal listeners.

“A new era with fresh talent, the 2025/26 line-up boasts an impressive mix of new and familiar faces. Most of the weekday flagship shows will remain, with exciting line-ups offering a great mix.

“The weekend line-up receives a fresh boost with the return of legendary radio personality and TV star, Dineo Ranaka, who takes over the “The Saturday Top 30”.

Metro FM Business Manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, said they are excited to introduce a refreshed line-up that blends familiar faces with fresh talent, enhancing our current offering with new perspectives.

“Our listeners are in for a treat, and we’re confident that our 2025/26 line-up will continue to captivate and entertain our audience, cementing METRO FM’s position as South Africa’s leading commercial radio station.”

