Dirco spin doctor willing to apologise over SA nuclear revival tweet

The spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has conceded that his remarks on suggestions that President Cyril Ramaphosa should revive the country’s nuclear programme were “poorly framed” and open to misinterpretation.

Dirco communication head Clayson Monyela came under fire on Sunday after engaging with a social media user over nuclear capabilities. The user proposed that South Africa should pursue nuclear capabilities as a means of protecting Nelson Mandela’s peace-loving nation from so-called imperial forces.

Responding on X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, Monyela wrote: “I find no fault in your proposal.”

‘Vague’ comment elicited backlash

The comment did not explicitly call for the revival of a nuclear weapons programme. However, it sparked an immediate backlash and a wider political storm.

The remark was later deleted, but not before drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties. They argued that such commentary was inappropriate for a senior official tasked with public communication on foreign policy.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) demanded disciplinary action and a public apology. It warned that the comment risked undermining South Africa’s long-standing position on nuclear non-proliferation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, DA national spokesperson Jan de Villiers described the exchange as reckless. He said it was also damaging to the country’s international credibility.

“In a public exchange on social media, Mr Monyela responded approvingly to a suggestion that South Africa should pursue nuclear weapons as a deterrent against the United States,” said De Velliers.

“This is an extraordinary and deeply irresponsible statement for a senior diplomat tasked with representing South Africa’s official foreign-policy positions to the world.”

Global peace

The DA stressed that South Africa’s voluntary dismantling of its nuclear weapons programme remains one of its most significant contributions to global peace.

Any suggestion that the country might revisit that path, it said, contradicts commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and weakens Pretoria’s moral standing when advocating for a rules-based international order.

The party further called on International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to distance the department from the remarks. It urged Dirco Director-General Zane Dangor to consider disciplinary steps.

The controversy has unfolded amid heightened global tensions. These include renewed diplomatic sparring involving former US president Donald Trump and Venezuela. The move has reignited international debates around power, deterrence and sovereignty.

Against that backdrop, any nuclear-related rhetoric has drawn increased scrutiny.

Speaking to Sunday World on Sunday afternoon, Monyela sought to clarify his position and struck a conciliatory tone.

Eager to apologise

“The comment was perhaps poorly framed and led to misunderstandings, as it often happens on social media. That’s why it was deleted,” he said. “I have no issues in apologising for that.”

Monyela emphasised that the government policy remains firm.

“South Africa remains committed to a nuclear-free world. Except for scientific, medical and energy use,” Monyela said.

“That remains the policy position of government.”

