Dirco’s bold step towards transparency and citizen engagement

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet of the seventh administration almost two months ago, one of the most interesting appointments was Ronald Lamola to the International Relations portfolio.

It is no secret that Lamola’s predecessor, Dr Naledi Pandor, has left incredibly big shoes for the incumbent to fill. This is considering how exceptionally well she handled South Africa’s most sensitive diplomatic affairs. Israel-Palestine conflict and Russia-South Africa versus US-South Africa relations. These are just some of the few to mention.

Besides her long service as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) minister, mostly, what set Dr Pandor apart from her colleagues was her ability to clearly communicate and articulate the country’s foreign policy. She communicated this and diplomatic positions firmly yet with simplicity. In particular, issues of peace and security.

While Lamola is not Dr Pandor, it was great to read an announcement by his spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, last week. He announced that he and Clayson Monyela, Dirco’s Head of Public Diplomacy, have launched an initiative.

New initiative to bolster public engagement

The project promises to improve how we as citizens engage with diplomatic affairs significantly. Every fortnight, Phiri and Monyela promise to be on Ubuntu Radio, a Dirco-owned online station. Also on various social media platforms, with insightful discussions and updates. They will be offering a much-needed perspective on key issues in the diplomatic arena.

As someone who spends time navigating the complex world of government communication and produces reports on how government leaders use digital communication to engage citizens, I can’t help but feel a surge of excitement. This initiative is definitely a bold step towards transparency and citizen engagement, which our democracy desperately needs.

Monyela and Phiri aren’t strangers to innovative communication. Their X feeds, formerly known as Twitter, are a masterclass in government social media use. Constantly showing us the power of digital platforms to engage directly with citizens’ concerns and resolve them.

Take, for instance, Monyela’s recent tweet about a case involving a South African woman in distress. She had reported to have been assaulted in Croatia and needed help. In 280 characters, Monyela, with close to a quarter of a million followers on X, leapt into action.

Demonstration of active citizenry

He demonstrated how the accessibility of communicators could lead to the critical rescuing of people from harm. That was when he intervened and provided regular updates as the story was developing. This kind of clear, concise communication builds trust and understanding.

Speaking of trust, the latest Edelman Trust Barometer underscores the critical role of information quality in our society. In an age where trust in institutions is at an all-time low, this initiative is essential for rebuilding faith in our democratic processes and institutions. Especially now when everyone is trying to make sense of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

By providing regular, reliable updates on diplomatic affairs, the Dirco communications duo are not just informing. They’re inviting citizens to participate in the conversation and engage with the complexities of international relations in real-time.

Especially considering the Digital 2024 Global Report. It highlights that 67% of South Africans between the ages of 16 and 64 years use the internet to keep up to date. They use it to get updates with news and events. While close to 50% of them use social media to read news stories.

Transparent, accessible communication

Leveraging the power of technology to create a more informed, engaged citizenry vital. It is a shining example of participatory democracy in action. In a world where global events can have immediate local impacts, this is crucial. This kind of transparent, accessible communication is invaluable.

But this shouldn’t be the exception but the rule. Public service and government communicators must embrace the regular, authentic dialogue. The same dialogue that Monyela and Phiri are pioneering. They must move beyond press releases, one-way social media content and staged events.

Imagine a government where every department had its own version of this initiative? Where citizens could tune in regularly to understand the workings of their government, ask questions, and be heard. That’s the future of democratic engagement, giving citizens a voice.

A much-needed project in all spheres of government

When done well across the public service, this initiative gives Chapter 10 Section 195 (g) of the constitution real meaning. “Transparency must be fostered by providing the public with timely, accessible and accurate information”.

So, we must not just applaud it. It must be replicated and amplified by communicators across the national, provincial, and local government spheres.

Lorato Tshenkeng is the founder and CEO of Decode Communications, a Pan-African reputation management agency

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content