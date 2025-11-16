Disability Month shines light on children hidden behind closed doors

For many children living with disabilities, life unfolds in silence — behind closed doors, away from the public eye. In some communities, parents and relatives keep these children hidden, fearing judgment, shame from society.

But according to Belinda Sikwane, Regional Developer in Limpopo’s Department of Social Welfare, this deeply rooted stigma not only robs children of opportunities but strips them of the chance to be seen, loved, and celebrated.

November is marked as Disability Month.

Speaking to Sunday World recently during the Autism Annual Celebration held at Thabamoopo Psychiatric Hospital in Lebowakgomo, outside Polokwane, Sikwane said Disability Month plays a crucial role in breaking these harmful patterns.

“Children living with disabilities are human beings with abilities,” she emphasised. “Some of them can even play better roles in life than those who are not disabled. They deserve to be embraced, supported, and given room to shine.”

Untapped talent

The event drew together nine special schools, each proudly showcasing the talents, creativity, and resilience of their learners. Exhibition stands were filled with handmade beads, dresses, crafts, and various artistic products — evidence of the untapped potential that exists within children who, too often, face isolation.

Sikwane said the celebration offers a rare but powerful platform for children to feel loved, welcomed, and acknowledged by society.

“Disability Month helps showcase their talents and gives them a reason to feel included. When parents see what these children can achieve, they understand that hiding them denies them a meaningful life.”

She encouraged families to stop shutting their disabled children away and instead allow them to participate in public institutions where they can learn, grow, and discover their strengths.

Disability not a barrier to excellence

Sikwane also mentioned the 29-year-old wheelchair-bound, Botseetse Kgaphola from Mamone village in the Sekhukhune area who was recently crowned Miss South Africa Disability.

To Sikwane, the Autism Annual Celebration, filled with colour, joy, and talent, served as a reminder that disability is not a barrier to excellence — but society’s attitudes often are.

“Through initiatives like this, more children are stepping out from behind closed doors and into a world that is finally beginning to see them for who they truly are: capable, creative, and deserving of every opportunity to thrive,” concluded Sikwane.

