Disbanded KZN SACP structure vows to fight decision, including going to court

The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal, which was last disbanded, has vowed to fight tooth and nail to reverse the decision.

The structure, which was axed because it allegedly challenged the decision of the communist party to contest next year’s elections away from the ANC, its alliance partner, has even vowed to go to court to challenge the decision of the Central Committee (CC).

The decision has got the backing of the national chairperson of the party, Professor Blade Nzimande, who recently wrote an internal discussion paper and asked the party to reverse the decision as it may harm the party in the long run.

The threat of legal action is contained in a briefing note which was sent to the structures of the communist party in the province and obtained by Sunday World on Thursday.

The note was sent out to keep structures abreast regarding the decision to challenge the CC and what would happen next.

Structures informed of the decision

“The PEC meeting after deliberating on the report that was presented by the Provincial Secretary, resolved on the following: should the PEC not finding (sic) joy from the CC, seek justice from any relevant institution or structure/s provided by law to challenge the decision,” reads part of the resolutions communicated to branches.

Furthermore, the PEC has been tasked with engaging with branches and districts to inform them of the situation and intended actions.

In the end, the document says the decision should be challenged in every way possible since even the task team that was said to be coming to take over the affairs of the party has not been installed.

“The PEC will consider the alleged decision unforceable, hence the PEC (sic) to continue with its constitutional duties. To date we have not received such an official notice of disbandment.

No task team installed

“The PEC further resolved that we do everything at our disposal to defend the Party and the revolution. It is also important to note that to-date the task team has not been installed. This is against what was communicated by the General Secretary (Solly Mapaila) when tabling a disbandment decision,” further reads the note.

On Sunday, the national spokesperson of the SACP denied to Sunday World that the PEC has not been formally informed that it has been disbanded. He said the decision was clearly communicated.

Themba Mthembu, the outgoing provincial secretary, had not commented at the time this report was compiled.

