Disciplinary hearing for Central Gauteng Athletics officials put on ice indefinitely

The crisis within Athletics South Africa (ASA) has escalated after the disciplinary hearing of five Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) members was postponed indefinitely, with the federation citing “unforeseen circumstances beyond the organisers’ control”.

The hearing, scheduled for November 12 to 14 at Athletics House in Johannesburg’s Houghton Estate, was expected to address serious misconduct allegations against Ernest Moikangoa, Keinelwe Sesing, Dora Mngwevu, Mfuneko Joko, and Thulani Sibisi.

On November 11, the officials were informed that the proceedings would no longer take place.

This was stated in a notice from the Acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.

Unforeseen circumstances cited

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. A new date for the disciplinary enquiry will be communicated in due course. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

Sibisi dismissed the entire process as irregular and unjust.

“I have received the notice, and it means nothing to me. It’s important to note that I was suspended by Magogodela, not ASA. Even ASA president Moloi is unaware of this suspension. In Parliament he was asked about it and he knew nothing about it.

“But most importantly, Parliament told Moloi that the suspension was unjust and irregular. They were informed that they had no powers to suspend CGA members. So the question is: in what capacity is Magogodela suspending people?” Sibisi said.

Joko expressed similar concerns.

“We see this as yet another tactic to frustrate us unnecessarily, but it will not succeed. This situation also highlights their lack of proper structures to handle such matters within ASA.

Reasons for postponement rejected

“Even if there were a legitimate case against an individual or institution, they would struggle to manage it due to insufficient competencies. Their reason for the postponement is not enough and is causing prejudice against us,” said Joko.

The suspensions followed a media briefing in which the officials demanded accountability from ASA regarding alleged misuse of the federation’s credit card. Both suspended President James Moloi and Magogodela admitted in Parliament to using ASA’s card at shebeens, shisanyamas, and local shops. The revelations prompted Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to call for a full forensic investigation.

Instead of addressing the allegations, Magogodela accused the officials of bringing ASA into disrepute.

“You participated in a media conference despite clear directives to cancel it. You’ve brought ASA into disrepute,” reads part of the suspension letter signed by Magogodela.

However, the members insisted they would not be intimidated into silence.

Already found guilty

Following their defiance, they were charged with breaching several sections of the ASA Constitution and Integrity Code. These include holding the July media briefing against instructions, publicly criticising ASA leadership, bypassing internal grievance procedures, and “acting in a manner that adversely affected ASA’s reputation.”

The correspondence also stated that they had already been found guilty. Though they are still expected to attend the rescheduled disciplinary hearing.

Sunday World sought comment from Magogodela. He referred queries to ASA spokesperson Sifiso Cele, who did not respond.

